Community groups urged to bid for part of the £1.75m available to improve Havant

IN ORDER to make the borough of Havant a better place to live, work and visit, infrastructure providers and community groups are being urged to step forward and bid for project funding.

Havant Borough Council has more than £1.75m to spend on infrastructure in borough, including £200,000 for neighbourhood projects.

These funds are from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) a charge paid by developers, mostly from the building of new homes.

The bidding process for CIL funds commences this Friday and will end on Friday, August 11.

Bids can be made for infrastructure projects by infrastructure providers and community groups.

Councillor Tim Pike, cabinet lead for strategic innovation, infrastructure and projects said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for community groups to come forward and have a real involvement in making the borough better for current residents and future generations.’

More information about the bidding process can be found at havant.gov.uk/community-infrastructure-levy-spending-decisions/community-infrastructure-levy-spending-bid-process.