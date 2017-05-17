Community summer fair will have historical twist

PREPARATIONS are under way for a memorable summer fair at a community centre.

The Horndean Community Association event will be held in the grounds of Merchistoun Hall, Horndean, on July 1.

‘We have a wonderful team of volunteers who are all working hard to make this event a really good day for everyone,’ said Elaine Jarvis.

The programme for the day includes a wide variety of live music – from ukulele through to rock.

There will also be a beer tent, a barbecue, children’s activities, stalls and refreshments.

Eleanor Sopwith, another volunteer organiser, said: ‘One of the main attractions will be the welcome return of historical re-enactment specialist, Weorod.

‘They will bring with them the Sir William Godolphin Regiment, who will re-enact key events in the English Civil War. They’ve built up a regiment that is a faithful representation of the actual Cornish foot soldiers who fought for the king in 1642.

‘The living history group dedicate themselves to battles, sieges, and the making and selling of clothing and 17th century items of the period, with a view to educating the public and encouraging an interest in our heritage.

‘They will have authentic tents, costumes and props on display for people to view and learn from.’

Elaine and Eleanor are looking for help in making the summer fair even better.

If anyone is able to donate the use of a bouncy castle or other attractions, please contact the organisers on (023) 9259 7114 or e-mail lsquire106hca@gmail.com.