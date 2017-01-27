Emsworth dubbed as ‘UK’s small town food captial’ after award collection

EMSWORTH can now be considered as the small town food capital of the UK.

That is the message from Emsworth British Food Fortnight organiser Alistair Gibson, after a meeting with a government minister to pick up an an award for the event’s smashing 2016 success.

Representatives visited Andrea Leadsom at the Houses of Parliament to pick up a certificate for Emsworth’s position in British Food Fortnight 2016 – in which it came second, against much larger events in other towns and cities.

Mr Gibson was joined by Havant MP Alan Mak, Emsworth councillor Lulu Bowerman, and economic development officer at Havant Borough Council Jeff Crate, in collecting the hand-crafted award.

He said: ‘Emsworth is a remarkable place. In the three years we have entered British Food Fortnight we’ve won it once and come second twice – behind the two major cities that are Bath and Peterborough.

‘We’ve always tried to ensure Emsworth British Food Fortnight is about three things, celebrating our local food heritage, educating the younger generation, and making sure the event is available to the whole community.

‘Our result proves we succeeded, and that Emsworth can be considered as the small town food capital of the UK.’

British Food Fortnight acknowledges the most imaginative and inclusive celebrations of British food. Emsworth came second to the city of Bath last year after its event, which was held in September and October.

It’s organised by the Emsworth Business Association which is joined by other businesses, volunteers, schools, locals, and more, for involvement.

Upon the award of second place, Emsworth British Food Fortnight was praised for its year-to-year expansion, and was held up by the competition’s judges as a benchmark for others to follow.

Mr Gibson added: ‘Food is a language we all speak, whatever your level of interest in it; enjoying it is something we all do – this brings people together.

‘We take those who come along on a journey with tastings, markets, workshops, activities, and so much more. We even had a creative writing workshop based around food.’

Lulu Bowerman said: ‘British Food Fortnight gives Emsworth an annual opportunity to showcase its range of food-related businesses, from family butchers to local food producers.

‘Over the last three years it has given residents and visitors the chance to enjoy an amazing range of events, and keeps Emsworth firmly on the map as a great place to live and visit.’