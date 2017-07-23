Families hit the waves for new water festival in Portsmouth

A COUNCIL organised an exclusive weekend event to encourage residents from the area to explore the water-based activities available on their doorstep.

Havant Borough Council arranged for constituents to take part in their new-style festival, Waterfest.

Stand-up paddle-boarding Picture: Habibur Rahman (170912-18)

People of all ages tried their hand at windsurfing, paddle boarding and kayaking at Portsmouth Watersports Centre for a discounted £5 for an hour session.

Havant resident, Kirsty Wyatt brought her two children Presley and Shulay to Waterfest and said: ‘It is absolutely brilliant, I am going to recommend it to people. It is something new and it is just down the road. We will be coming back.’

Shulay, 11, said: ‘It was very fun and exciting.’

Nathan Staley, Portsmouth Watersports Centre manager, said: ‘We are working with Havant Borough Council because they wanted to get people in to water sports.’

Presley Wyatt, nine, windsurfing Picture: Habibur Rahman (170912-91)