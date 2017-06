WORKING smoke alarms saved a family from possible tragedy.

The blaze sparked in a fridge at a home in Botley Drive, Havant, at 2.45am yesterday.

Fire alarms alerted the two women inside to the danger, with both escaping safely.

A fire service spokesman said: ‘The fire could have been a lot worse. The alarms definitely gave those inside an early indication of what was happening.’

Two crews from Havant attended. The blaze was contained to the cupboard where the fridge was stored.