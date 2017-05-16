From money markets to iced treats

JULIE Etele, from Hambledon, once sold life insurance.

A high-achieving girl with a degree, she qualified as a financial adviser just as the money markets took a nose dive.

On September 29, 2008, the Dow Jones industrial average took the largest drop in any single day in history.

And what happened in America seriously affected the markets worldwide.

Julie was caught in a frenzied spiral of chasing new work, clocking up more than 500 miles by car every week.

To put it mildly, back-up from her firm was definitely lack-lustre.

Balancing this enormous pressure and stress with family life took her to the brink of despair and a full-on breakdown.

So, she made a clever choice. She packed her job in, set up her own business in 2011 and branched out in a totally different direction.

Now Julie’s a yummy mummy in both senses of the words.

Working around the school run for her five-year-old son and the demands of her husband’s shift work, she sells ice cream.

It’s not any old ice cream but award-winning Jersey Dairy ice cream from Meadow Cottage Farm at Headley Down.

Her tricycle can often be seen at weddings, corporate events, fetes and parties all over Hampshire and West Sussex.

She’s even been booked for a funeral.

Julie’s also a regular attraction at the Royal Ballet School annual open day at the White Lodge in Richmond Deer Park.

Under the banner of Crepe Britain she’s also diversified into up-market crepes to provide her with all-year-round business.

Free range eggs from Denmead Poultry Farm and top quality gammon from Harriot’s of West Meon go into their making.

In addition to all this she’s got sorbets, alcoholic lollies made with Champagne or prosecco and peach bellini cocktails.

It’s absolutely mouth-watering fare.

And, can you believe this? She has ice treats for dogs too.

Just the thing for your pampered pooch on a hot day.

If you’re planning to ramp up your special event please check out what Julie can do for you at her website, traditionalicecream.co.uk.

Alternatively, send Julie an e-mail via Julie@traditionalicecream.co.uk.