Generous netballers take on the men for charity

FAMILIES who are struggling financially have been handed Christmas presents thanks to a generous netball club.
The Hayling Bluebirds held a fundraising event earlier in the year to pay for the gifts, which have been given out via St Andrew’s Church.
Hayley Clarke, who runs the club, said: ‘It was a wonderful thing to do.’
The fundraising night saw men and women, teenagers and adults, play for two hours. They raised £170 to spend on presents
Hayley said: ‘It was surprising how well the men played.
‘It was mainly their shooting and foot work that let them down but could easily be improved.
‘It was a great fun evening and everyone paid to play and purchased raffle tickets.
‘It’s great to show that local sports can really play a part in the community.’.
