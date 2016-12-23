Search

Generous netballers take on the men for charity

Players from Hayling Bluebirds netball team pictured with some of the presents they bought for families who are struggling

FAMILIES who are struggling financially have been handed Christmas presents thanks to a generous netball club.

The Hayling Bluebirds held a fundraising event earlier in the year to pay for the gifts, which have been given out via St Andrew’s Church.

Hayley Clarke, who runs the club, said: ‘It was a wonderful thing to do.’

The fundraising night saw men and women, teenagers and adults, play for two hours. They raised £170 to spend on presents

Hayley said: ‘It was surprising how well the men played.

‘It was mainly their shooting and foot work that let them down but could easily be improved.

‘It was a great fun evening and everyone paid to play and purchased raffle tickets.

‘It’s great to show that local sports can really play a part in the community.’.

