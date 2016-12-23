Generous netballers take on the men for charity

FAMILIES who are struggling financially have been handed Christmas presents thanks to a generous netball club.

The Hayling Bluebirds held a fundraising event earlier in the year to pay for the gifts, which have been given out via St Andrew’s Church.

Hayley Clarke, who runs the club, said: ‘It was a wonderful thing to do.’

The fundraising night saw men and women, teenagers and adults, play for two hours. They raised £170 to spend on presents

Hayley said: ‘It was surprising how well the men played.

‘It was mainly their shooting and foot work that let them down but could easily be improved.

‘It was a great fun evening and everyone paid to play and purchased raffle tickets.

‘It’s great to show that local sports can really play a part in the community.’.

