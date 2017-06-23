Havant Borough Council urges residents to contact landlords about fire safety fears

THOSE WITH concerns about fire safety in multi-storey flats in the borough of Havant, have been asked to contact their landlords.

Councillor Leah Turner, cabinet lead for communities and housing at Havant Borough Council, said: ‘We would like to reassure our residents that although the multi-storey flats within the borough are owned by others, we have been in contact with Portsmouth City Council, the Guinness Partnership and Hampshire Fire and Rescue to discuss their safety arrangements.

‘Please will any residents with concerns contact their landlords who will be happy to discuss the arrangements in place.

‘We send our heartfelt sympathies to those affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower, our thoughts and prayers are with them.’

The advice comes as Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones said she would not stop urging the government to provide up to £10m to make sure sprinklers are fitted in all city high-rise buildings.