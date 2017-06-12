Havant children called to create new flavour of ice cream for competition

CHILDREN are being called upon to create a new flavour of ice cream for a chain of pubs.

The Langbrook Farm in Havant is preparing for summer by holding the competition.

Run by Farmhouse Inns, the pub restaurant in Langstone Road wants to see inventive ideas with the winning flavour being available nationwide.

General manager Colleen Light said: ‘Nothing says summer quite like a cone of delicious ice cream and, while our parlour already has up to 12 flavours, we’re looking to make an extra special addition later this year.

‘We’re confident we have some gelato-geniuses in Havant.’

Children aged between five and 12 can enter their idea at farmhouseinns.co.uk/inventor. Entry closes on June 26.