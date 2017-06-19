Havant residents join together for cystic fibrosis campaign

RESIDENTS in Havant are combining their efforts to battle against cystic fibrosis.

Numerous banners have been spotted all over the town, proclaiming the imminent arrival of Wear Yellow Day on Friday, June 23.

Wear Yellow Day is now a major part of the well-established part of Cystic Fibrosis Week, which this year runs from today until Sunday.

On Hayling Island, Zumba fitness instructor Clare Gosling has planned a class to help raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Week.

She said: ‘I have a friend who has four children, two of whom have cystic fibrosis.

‘I have seen the stresses and worries that she goes through.

‘The thing with cystic fibrosis, as with a lot of invisible illnesses, is that unless it hits you first hand, you have no idea what those who deal with these conditions go through.

‘I want to give people the opportunity to support them.’

The class will be taking place at Eastoke Community Centre in Wheatlands Avenue, on Friday, June 23, 10am.