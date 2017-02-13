I Was Glad – it’s not one to be missed

IT is finally time to celebrate the lengthening of the days, and hopefully the return of some sunshine to go with it as well.

The approach of spring is something that we all look forward to – especially us here at the Petersfield Choir (although we do have a habit of looking for any excuse we can).

Now a firm favourite at many concerts in Petersfield and the surrounding area, the choir is currently gearing up for a recital of celebratory music.

One such piece is Parry’s well-known I Was Glad, perhaps most famously used at the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, just a few years ago.

Also on the bill is Handel’s Zadok the Priest, which has been sung at every coronation since the 1700s.

Handel’s jubilant Utrecht Te Deum was written (in English) to mark peace in Europe after the ending of the war of Spanish succession.

But the piece was so favoured that it also secured Handel a job as court composer, which really served as yet another reason for him to write such a celebratory piece.

What really makes the Petersfield Choir so unique, and really helps it to stand out, is that everyone in the choir enjoys all shades of choral music.

However, the choir particularly likes to perform great works which delight audiences, purely because they are so brilliantly uplifting and joyful.

This concert is going to be crammed with music just like that.

As usual, we are eagerly anticipating a full house at the concert and, as always, the concert will be free of charge.

We do this so that as many people as possible will come to enjoy the music with us.

You certainly don’t have to be an expert in the classical music genre to enjoy this programme.

I personally believe that it is just right for people of all ages and tastes.

There is something for everyone.

This is something that the Petersfield Choir has been working very hard towards – we want to put on the best performance we can, and transform it into an entertainment extravaganza.

The concert will be taking place in St Peter’s Church in The Square, Petersfield, at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 4.

As mentioned, the concert is free of charge, so do please come along and enjoy a wonderful evening with brilliant music.

For more information call St Peter’s Church on 01730 260213