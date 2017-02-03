Let’s get the best Brexit deal for Britain

NOW that the House of Commons has voted to trigger Article 50 to start the process of Britain leaving the EU, it is time for us to unite and focus on getting the best Brexit deal for Britain.

Of course, people around the country and across Havant backed different sides in the referendum. However, the vote took place and the result was clear – and now the government is committed to delivering our country’s decision.

Across Havant, we have leading exporters from a range of sectors, including FatFace, Lockheed Martin, Lewmar and Colt who trade with EU nations and the rest of the world.

The prime minister has been clear we will remain a good friend to Europe – and that means pursuing an ambitious Free Trade Agreement with the EU. But we also want to be able to strike trade deals with other countries.

Last year, I led a trade mission to Hong Kong, and I know there is massive interest in British products and services across Asia. I also met the prime minister recently to discuss the state of Havant’s economy and local issues.

As part of leaving the EU, we also need to take control of the number of people who are coming to Britain from Europe, to ensure that Britain is fair to everyone who lives and works in this great country.

This was a clear message from the public before and during the referendum campaign.

A big majority of MPs from both major parties voted to respect the will of the British people, and now the government is working hard to deliver a deal which makes the country work for ordinary people here at home.

Over the coming years, I will continue to be a strong local voice, ensuring the plan works for Havant’s long-term future.

I’ve already brought the Brexit Minister Robin Walker to Havant, so that he could meet some of our local business and community leaders.

Let’s have confidence in ourselves as a strong, independent nation going out into the world, securing trade deals, winning contracts, generating wealth and creating jobs across the Havant region.

Residents can find out more about what jobs are on offer locally at my second MP’s Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair on Friday, March 3.

Backed by The News, my Community Fair will again offer hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships. Admission is free, and open from 10am at Havant Leisure Centre.