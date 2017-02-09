Local exporters power economic growth

ACROSS Havant, we have a long and proud record of manufacturing and exporting, from parchment and gloves to modern day market leaders such as Kenwood’s kitchen mixer.

Last week, I saw two more of our exporting businesses in action, and hear how new products and technologies are generating economic growth and local jobs.

Apollo Fire Detectors, based behind my office in Langstone Technology Park, have been one of our flagship firms for the last 35 years, protecting both family homes and famous monuments from flames.

It was great to meet Apollo’s management team and workers on the factory floor to hear about their exciting plans. Apollo has become one of Havant’s top exporters. Their products are sold all over the world, including in America, China and Europe – and produced from a factory here in Havant.

In the high-tech hydraulics industry, Eaton’s Havant plant on New Lane has just enjoyed its most successful year ever, and the company has responded by investing more money into machinery.

Both firms underlined their commitment to our area, meaning more jobs for the future generations.

While some local businesses have concerns surrounding Brexit, they should be reassured that the Government is committed to a free trade agenda which will support Havant exporters such as Apollo and Eaton.

Informal talks have already begun our partners around the world, including Australia, New Zealand and India, about creating new trading relationships. There is a big world for Britain to do business with.

Through trade policy, the Government will make Britain even more global. In Havant, we’ve always been outward looking.

If you want to find out more about the opportunities our strong local economy brings, come to my second Havant Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair backed by the News.

Building on the success of last year the Fair is the perfect opportunity for anyone searching for work, looking for a career change, or seeking advice.

With more than 50 exhibitors, the Fair takes place at Havant Leisure Centre on Friday 3 March from 10am-4PM. Admission is free. Friends, family, parents and guardians of young people are also encouraged to attend.

There is still space for exhibitors, any employer - whether a business, charity or public body - wishing to get involved should email alan.mak.mp@parliament.uk for more information.