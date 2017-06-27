Plans submitted to redevelop former residential property in Emsworth

A HOUSEBUILDER has submitted plans to redevelop a former residential property into retirement living apartments.

McCarthy & Stone has applied to Havant Borough Council to demolish Orchard House, Emsworth, and build 25 apartments.

Plans include communal facilities, car parking and landscaping to include the removal of some on-site protected trees (subject to an Area Tree Protection Order), and the provision of replacement tree planting.

Shane Paull, regional managing director of McCarthy & Stone, said: ‘We believe our application presents an ideal opportunity to assist the council in contributing to the housing numbers needed in the Local Plan 2036.

‘The level of sales interest we received at our public exhibition highlights the local need for this kind of specialist accommodation for older people.’

The housebuilder says it proposes to retain the majority of site’s existing mature trees.

Councillor Leah Turner, cabinet lead for communities and housing at the council, said: ‘The Housing Supplementary Planning Document from July 2011 identifies the value of an appropriate mix of housing for the borough, which will meet the needs of its ageing population.

‘This includes a need for specialist retirement properties.

‘The application will be determined in due course.’