Police target motorbike nuisance on Havant estate

POLICE have launched a crackdown to tackle motorcycle-related anti-social behaviour in Havant.

Operation Herd was started after Barncroft and Bedhampton Neighbourhood Policing Team said there were 43 nuisance reports made to the police in Havant over the past six months.

Residents have complained about mopeds, motorbikes, mini-motos and GoPeds.

Reports include:

n Teenagers using a field as a racetrack.

n Riding without helmets.

n Failing to stop for police.

n 15 motorbike thefts have been reported since August.

Officers say the use and abuse of motorcycles has a negative effect on the quality of life for residents in the area.

Sergeant Garry Smith said: ‘All anti-social behaviour impacts on people’s daily lives and we’re concerned there is an increase in motorcycle-related nuisance around Dunsbury Hill Farm.

‘While teenagers may not think they’re committing an offence if riding off-road, this type of anti-social behaviour has caused real concerns for local residents.’

‘We will be undertaking high-visibility patrols throughout January to locate those who are believed to be involved, and in the majority of cases, it’s teenagers who are riding these bikes.

‘We will be talking to local schools to educate pupils on the dangers of this activity.’

Officers will be issuing warnings and seizing vehicles where appropriate.

Residents can report incidents to the police by calling 101, and are asked to note down details of the motorbikes involved and provide photos where possible.

Officers say they aim to follow up all nuisance complaints to effectively deal with this type of anti-social behaviour.

The crackdown comes after police imposed a 24-hour dispersal order in Havant after a bout of anti-social behaviour in November last year.