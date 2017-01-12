REV JENNY GAFFIN: Unicorn cake in church’s baking challenge

IT WAS a bake-off battle between two of the thriving groups based at St Andrew’s Church.

The 2nd Hayling Island Girls’ Brigade challenged the Cinema Ladies to a cookery challenge before Christmas to see who would be crowned the best bakers in the church.

From scratch and without recipes, all contestants were asked to make 12 cupcakes and 16 biscuits and decorate them all.

The Girls’ Brigade made a theme of flying marshmallow pigs, multi-coloured sheep and the ring of love and peace.

The Cinema Ladies made Santa faces for their cupcakes and included them on a Christmas tree.

Both groups then presented their showstoppers to the judges.

Each had been decorated on the evening to incorporate a fantasy theme, with the Girls’ Brigade producing a stunning pink and blue unicorn rainbow cake.

The Cinema Ladies produced an amazing mermaid cake with lovely long red liquorice hair.

The evening was judged by my colleague, the Rev Tim Wood, acting as Paul Hollywood and our own star baker Joan Gibson as Mary Berry.

They concluded that the Girls’ Brigade were the eventual winners.

Both were excellent, but the Girls’ Brigade had the edge on originality and presentation.

A lot of time went into preparing for this wonderful evening which brought together different generations to show what they could do under pressure.

Church is one of the few places in today’s society where different generations mix freely and this event was an ideal mix of youth and maturity.

St Andrew’s Church is called to mission and outreach in the local community and a hugely committed team of volunteers run a range of sessions and events to support local families and older people.

The Girls’ Brigade runs on a Thursday evening in term time at St Andrew’s church hall.

It provides camps, sleepovers and lots of fun for girls aged from 10 to 18.

And the Cinema Ladies come from the monthly cinema afternoon run by St Andrew’s Church for OAPs, showing musicals and films with tea and sandwiches in the interval.

Lifts can be provided to and from the film.

For more details of either event, please see our website on haylinganglicans.moonfruit.com.

St Andrew’s Church, is in Southwood Road, Eastoke, Hayling Island, PO11 9QD.

Rev Jenny is vicar of Hayling Island