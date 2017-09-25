Road closed for works

Have your say

ROAD markings along a major motorway junction are set to be renewed.

Highways England will carry out the work along the A3(M) with the northbound exit slip road at Junction 3 (Waterlooville) to be closed overnight between 10pm and 6am from tonight until tomorrow.

Further up the A3, resurfacing work will take place between the Burpham and Stoke Interchanges heading southbound between 9pm until 6am until October 20.