Rumours dismissed as council says annual Stockheath Common firework display will return

A MAJOR firework display in Leigh Park will go ahead as usual contrary to online rumours it had been axed.

Havant Borough Council announced its flagship annual bonfire and firework display at Stockheath Common will take place this year as normal.

The free event – which attracts thousands of people every year – will be held in Leigh Park on Sunday, November 5.

The announcement comes as hundreds of residents were left disappointed this week after online rumours suggested the popular display had been called off.

In a public Facebook post – shared 303 times – a page which compiles news on local firework displays said: ‘Unfortunately it’s looking more likely that last year’s show was the last show, Havant [Borough] Council who always paid for this event, as with most councils, are cutting their budgets.

‘The budget for Stockheath fireworks looks like its been a victim of these cuts. We are very disappointed that it’s looking like that this show will not be happening.’

However, in an announcement made today, councillor Leah Turner, cabinet lead for communities and housing, said: ‘The display enjoyed by thousands is set to return again this year. We will be working to seek alternative ways in how the display is funded in the future as part of an overall review of events provided by the council.

‘Over the coming months we will be looking to support key members of the community, both groups and businesses to explore the options of this becoming a community-led display that remains a safe, secure and spectacular event for residents to enjoy.’

The family event will begin at 7.30pm this year, when mayor of Havant Elaine Shimbart is set to light the ceremonial bonfire – fireworks will follow at 7.45pm.

Stockheath Lane and Alsford Road will be closed to traffic from 4pm, while Riders Lane will be closed from 5pm and parking will not be permitted.

Visitors arriving by car are advised to use the Havant Borough Council car parks at Greywell – a five-minute walk from the event – which will be free from 6pm.