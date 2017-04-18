Some great entries in club’s tulip competition

A SCHOOL hall was awash with colour and fragrance at a gardening club’s spring show.

Clanfield Gardening Club’s show at Petersgate School was a big success.

There were beautiful colourful spring flowers and pots of bulbs.

Club secretary David Chamberlain said: ‘A wonderful fragrance filled the hall.

‘In the autumn every member is given a bulb to plant at home and asked to bring it to this event.

‘It’s to see who has skilfully timed the planting to coincide with the show.

‘The weather and nurturing play a big part.

‘This year it was a tulip. Thirteen lovely pink tulips were judged and the winner was Christine Moulson.’

The competition results were as follows:

The Pot of Tulips: 1, Linda Pridham; 2, Beryl Turner.

A Pot of Small Spring Bulbs: 1, Linda Pridham.

A Vase of Spring Flowers and Foliage (any size): 1, June Simmon.

At the club’s next meeting, on June 13, a single rose in a vase will be judged.

