Success of cafe for people with dementia

TEA and cake make for a lovely afternoon treat.

But for the people who visit Memory Cafe, in Emsworth, it means much more.

The cafe, which is run by Home Instead Senior Care, provides a safe and welcoming environment for people from across Havant who live with dementia.

It is held at The Pastoral Centre, High Street, and tomorrow, a party will mark one year of being in operation.

Mark Gettinby, owner of Home Instead, said: ‘We are very excited about celebrating a year of hosting our Memory Café.

‘The café provides an opportunity for anyone with memory loss or dementia, their carers, friends and family members, and others just looking for company, the opportunity to meet people, to reminisce and to share experiences or just get out of the house.

‘We are looking forward to welcoming people to these informal sessions, which run monthly on the second Wednesday of every month.

All are welcome at Wednesday’s celebration, where there will be entertainment, singing, free refreshments and new activities.

Harry the therapy dog will also make a guest appearance, providing comfort to many who attend.

It is free to attend. For more information about Memory Café or for more information about the services Home Instead provide, call (023) 9319 0091 or visit homeinstead.co.uk/havant.