Young chefs prove that they are culinary heroes

TALENTED young chefs were invited to demonstrate their skills in front of foodies.

The Rotary Young Chef the Year competition sees young people from across the country trying to impress top chefs.

In the regional heats Jonny Smith, from Gosport, came first, and Izabella Darmin, from Havant, came second.

Jonny then went on to come second nationally, narrowly beaten by Tabitha Steven, 14, from Glasgow.

But a judge at the earlier heat at South Downs College, David Griffin-Shepherd, was so impressed by both Jonny and Izabella that he invited them to join him at Shaftesbury Food Festival last week.

Colin Davey, from Gosport Rotary, said: ‘They clearly had a great day and it was a good forum from which to show the added value of this competition for our youth.

‘From the regional heat via the Shaftesbury Food Festival, Jonny made his way to the national final at Lincoln College on May 20.

‘Eight young people from an initial 5,000 entrants into the club competitions across the United Kingdom and Ireland set about the task.

‘They were required to produce a three-course meal against the clock, within a £15 budget and under the watchful eye of three judges.’

The competition was sponsored by the olive oil company Filippo Berio and the company’s UK managing director, Walter Zanre, was one of the judges.

Mr Davey added: ‘Although he did not win the top prize, Jonny will have gained great experience and if he decides to work in the hospitality industry he has an excellent item to enter on his CV.

‘Rotary competitions such as Young Chef give our youth the chance to explore their boundaries.

‘If you would like to be part of supporting the local community then visit the Rotary Club of Gosport website and join us.’

For more information go to gosportrotary.co.uk.

