HAYLING ISLAND: All the results from the summer horticultural show

Last week’s heatwave took its toll on the roses and sweet peas being nurtured by exhibitors for the Hayling Island Horticultural Society’s Summer Show, but nobody would have known.

The community centre hall, enhanced by the draped ceiling for a following event, was filled with exciting colours and entrancing perfumes.

Society members Norman Newton and Jan Mitchell. Picture Ian Hargreaves (170743-1) PPP-170624-190750006

A good number of disabled visitors and their companions took advantage of the 1.30pm early entry and there were 50 tickets sold in the first half hour with yet again a record attendance of more than 270.

The Royal National Rose Society Bronze Medal was won by Tony Ashford who exhibited the Most Outstanding Rose in all classes. For the same perfect bloom he also won the Ken Trowell Trophy for the best rose in Open classes 2–6, while Mike Hill won the Brooks Cup for most prize money in Open Rose classes.

Judge Barry Moore said the heat had been a great problem this year but ‘there were some exceedingly nice roses’. He was looking for ‘size, form and centre’.

The sweet peas provided a feast for the eyes and judge Dave Manston said the display was surprising, considering the heat stress, and that the blooms were to the national standard, probably better than some at the national show this coming weekend as they will have shorter stems, being produced 10 days after the heatwave.

Michelle Ayling, left, and her mum Carol Ayling who visited the show while on holiday. Picture Ian Hargreaves (170743-1) PPP-170624-190653006

The Floral Art judge, Maureen Lawes, had a long task as there were 20 exhibits, covering the entire back wall of the hall.

She said the standard was high and she wrote a long comment for every exhibit.

The results were: Cascade – Pauline Phillips; I am Sailing – Linda Jones; Shades of Green – Christina Jones; Judge’s Personal Choice Diploma – Linda Jones; Cherry’s Vase – Pauline Griffiths. Christina Jones’ exhibit was an amusing depiction of Ten Green Bottles Hanging On The Wall.

There were a pleasing number of entries in the handicrafts section.

Ally Poole-McKenzie, left, and Deb Stone from Portsmouth. [92386009] Picture Ian Hargreaves (170743-1) PPP-170624-190618006

Jan Holmes won first prizes for her man’s barbecue apron with pockets for beer and water and her sitting room caddy, while Carole Burton won the knitted item class with a striking purple scarf and headband set.

Junior Toby Pyatt won the collage class with his candle holder and Ron Duffield won a first with his Hayling cherry wood turned bowl.

The cookery classes were also well supported. Hazel Phillips won the focaccia bread and lemon meringue pie classes while Kay Hawkins won with her coffee sponge and scones.

The Men Only class for a cherry cake was won by John Grant, entering something for the first time. Judge Ann Wright praised the high standard and said Peter Bolter’s winning strawberry jam was ‘simply sublime’.

Caroline Brook,s from Hayling Island, with her dad's award-winning hydrangea. Picture Ian Hargreaves (170743-1) PPP-170624-190452006

Show manager Tim Speller produced a winning trug of produce and was delighted to be presented with the Yvonne Hughes Trophy for most points in members’ classes 37–42.

Chief Steward John Lark won a first for his unusual pomegranate plant in full bloom.

The junior classes are always loved by visitors and they did not disappoint, with paintings, plants, papier mâché constructions and photographs. The Miller Mug for most points was won by Toby Pyatt.

The plant stall was amazing and people walked away with great bargains. The tombola was very busy and the afternoon teas as popular as ever.

Prizes were presented by Hampshire county councillor and Hayling Island Horticultural Show member Lance Quantrill and the Schools Garden Challenge prizes by judge Jan Holmes on behalf of Hayling Lions Club.

OTHER RESULTS

Brooks Cup for most prize money in Open Rose classes – Mike Hill

RNRS Bronze Medal & Diploma for most outstanding Rose in all classes – Anthony Ashford

Ken Trowell Trophy for best exhibit in Rose classes 2-6 – Anthony Ashford

Chamber of Trade Trophy for most points in Sweet Pea classes – Brian Bartlett

NSPS Bronze Medal & Diploma for most outstanding vase in all Sweet Pea Classes – Brian Bartlett

Pettit Cup for outstanding exhibit in all Open Flower classes – Pat Burden

Yvonne Hughes Trophy for most points in Members Only classes – Tim Speller

Basil Edmund King Trophy for best vase of roses in Members Only classes – Janet Jackson

Diana Giffard Memorial Trophy for Schools Garden Competition – Mengham Junior School

Miller Mug for most points in Junior classes – Toby Pyatt

Junior Challenge Cup for best exhibit in ‘I Grew This Myself’ – Paige Manning

Gridley Printers Salver for most points in Cookery classes – Marilyn Naunton-Evans

Cherry’s Vase for most points in Floral Art classes – Pauline Griffiths

Diploma Judge’s Personal Choice, Floral Art – Linda Jones

SCHOOL GARDEN COMPETITION 2017

Judges’ report: This year the standard was much higher overall. Mill Rythe Junior School was new to the competition and Mengham Infants returned.

All the gardens were well-tended, weed-free, and well-watered. All were tended by enthusiastic students who, we suspect, will never lose their love of gardening. It is an investment in the future of the horticultural society.

The judges found it difficult to come to a decision. They discussed and debated for a long time on the merits of each school. In actual fact, we gained new knowledge, especially regarding the properties of some herbs.

Our main criteria was the edible theme, the attraction of bees and butterflies and the record book.

1st: Mengham Junior School

2nd: Prize Mill Rythe Junior School

3rd: Prize Mill Rythe Infants School

To be commended, The Hayling College and Mengham Infants School.

As we were leaving one school, a dear little boy said to us, ‘I hope we win!’ We replied that we hoped so too. We wanted them all to win, and in a sense, that was true. They should all consider themselves winners.