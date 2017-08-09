Hayling looks to lead on dementia care

Have your say

Hayling is bidding to become the first dementia friendly Island in the country.

Health professionals and community champions are joining forces to make the Island a place where those with dementia will be understood.

And now all Islanders have been urged to get involved via free dementia information sessions for residents, schools, businesses and community groups.

Those taking part in the hour-long sessions will become dementia champions.

Local activist and dementia champion, Nikki Sheppard, said: ‘Hundreds of residents have attended our sessions and now businesses are signing up too.

‘Imagine an Island where people living with dementia feel understood and comfortable, a place where more businesses and services understand how to help those affected by dementia, and a group of organisations working together to help make the Island truly dementia friendly.’

Details can be found on www.dementiafriendlyhayling.org.uk or by sending an email to hello@dementiafriendlyhayling.org.uk

And on Saturday, September 23, the group will be joining forces with the Hayling Island Memory Walk.

The walk, along the common from Eastoke Corner, is suitable for all ages and levels of fitness and people can choose to walk one or two miles.

Entry forms can be collected from The Terracotta Pot Shop, at Eastoke Corner, or entries can be made on the day.