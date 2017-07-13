UPDATE: Hayling Island water supplies restored following major leak

WORK to repair a major water leak caused by a burst mains pipe has been completed.

Engineers have completed repair work at Hayling Island after a water leak left a stretch of Havant Road badly flooded this morning.

Caused by a burst main, the source of the leak originated south of Mill Rythe Lane.

The incident left eight Havant Road homes and an industrial estate without water.

Portsmouth Water has said these supplies have now been restored.

Traffic is now able to flow freely through the area, after engineers removed control measures which diverted northbound road road users through West Lane.