50mph gusts expected as weather warning issued for Portsmouth

A weather warning for high winds has been isued for the Portsmouth area today.

The Met Office has forecast gusts of between 40mph and 50mph, with the possibility of isolated 60mph winds nearer to coastal and hilly areas.

The warning has been put in place for most of the London and south east area as gale force winds travel west across the country.

Forecasters have also warned of some disruption to travel, with the possibility of trees being uprooted.

Large waves and spray could also appear along some coastlines.

The winds are expected to move in a north-western direction towards the end of the day.

The weather warning is in place between 10am and 10pm today.

A separate warning for heavy rain is also in place in the north of England today.