Ambassador has a look at the Victory

HE WAS given a formal welcome by the Royal Navy – and a VIP tour of HMS Victory.

The ambassador of Senegal, Cheikh Ahmadou Dieng, is visiting Portsmouth today for the West Africa Peace and Security Network workshop, set up by the University of Portsmouth.

Centre, the ambassador of Senegal Cheikh Ahmadou Dieng with WO1 Dickie Henderson, executive officer of HMS Victory Picture: Tamara Siddiqui

A host of experts are discussing defence and security issues facing the African region.

The university has a tradition of co-operation with Senegal and expertise in African studies under the direction of professor Tony Chafer.

He joined Mr Dieng at the tour along with two other maritime panel speakers.

Ambassador Dieng said: ‘I had a great tour of HMS Victory, hearing about its history over the past century – I definitely learned a lot.

The ambassador on deck Picture: Tamara Siddiqui

‘We’re in Portsmouth as part of the programme of co-operation between the University of Portsmouth and Senegal, within a larger programme of co-operation between Senegal and the UK.

‘That’s important because it’s mutually beneficial in terms of what we can learn from the experience as a whole, and what we can take from the UK’s expertise in maritime security.

‘It’s also about how we can work together for the benefit of Senegal.’

During the tour WO1 Dickie Henderson, executive officer of HMS Victory, told the ambassador about a day in the life of those on board the ship.

Lieutenant Commander Smith, commanding officer of HMS Victory welcomed Mr Dieng on board. He said: ‘The University of Portsmouth has a lot of links with Africa because of its studies. The place of HMS Victory within the city is iconic, and it’s nice to show the ambassador that.’