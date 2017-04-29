Bike riders embark on 250-mile challenge through France for charity

FORMER Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill was among 100 bike riders who stopped off on Portsdown Hill as part a fundraising bike ride.

He joined the challenge to cycle 250 miles from London to Guildford via northern France. So far the riders have raised £65,000 for the charity halow, which supports 16 to 35 year olds with learning disabilities. The target is £75,000.

Third left, former F1 driver Damon Hill is flanked by, left, George Willis and, right, Mark Foxwell Picture: Malcolm Wells (170428-2033)

Damon said: ‘We’ve done about 80 miles so far. Next we’ve got to get across the channel where we’ll pedal for 120 miles non-stop. It’s tough but it’s all worth it for a great cause, and it is a lot of fun too.’