BLOOMIN’ MARVELLOUS: Entries are pouring in, send us yours now!

Following a stellar spell of sunshine, we want to see how Bloomin’ Marvellous your gardens are looking.

As the closing date for our annual gardening competition fast approaches, we want you to send us pictures of your prized outdoor spaces.

Ria Groves' entry to Bloomin' Marvellous

When we receive them, they will be judged by our resident gardening writer, Brian Kidd, who will compile a top-10 list of his personal favourites.

He will then visit those gardens and pick a winner who will receive a £100 gift voucher from Titchfield garden centre Garsons.

The runner-up will get a £50 voucher, while there is also a third prize of a £25 voucher.

Award-winning Garsons of Titchfield is the number one choice for gardeners across Hampshire, with all you need for a first-class garden.

Lin Dedman's garden

So far, you have sent us some wonderful photographs of your open-air creations.

Martin Griffin, from Anchorage Park, submitted his family garden as an entry to Bloomin’ Marvellous.

He said: ‘It’s very low maintenance but we love it. We hope you agree it shows what can be done with a small space and minimal yearly maintenance.’

In another entry, Ria Groves from Waterlooville showcased what her space has to offer.

She said: ‘We have added dry creek that solves our drainage problems, built a new path and planted lots of plants and trees.

‘We have a shelter made from recycled scaffolding poles, a mini tree orchard, veggie patches, a wildlife attracting pond and plants and even a home for out chickens.’

Finally, in this round of entrants, we turn to the handiwork of Lin Dedman, from Landport.

As you will see, Ms Dedman’s garden neatly infuses the aesthetic properties of a host of plants and flowers.

To join these entrants in taking part in the competition, take a good quality picture of your garden and send it to us.

Either post your photos to: Bloomin’ Marvellous, c/o Byron Melton, The News, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN or e-mail them to bloominmarvellous@thenews.co.uk

Include your full name, daytime telephone number and address with the photographs or e-mails you send to us. Unfortunately we’re not able to return posted prints.

Entries close at midnight on July 16, 2017.