COSHAM Fire Station was called out to Victory School in Paulsgrove tonight.

The team were called out at around 7.20pm, to deal with a potential boiler fire; according to their report, the biomass section of the hybrid boiler was smouldering.

Nobody was injured in the event.

A spokesperson for the fire station said: ‘It was a hybrid boiler – so we removed the smouldering biomass and put that out.