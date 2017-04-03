Can you help police find this missing Southsea man?

Police have appealed for the public’s help in finding a man from Southsea who went missing yesterday.

Jack Daniel Brown, 24, was last seen at about 8pm in Lords Street, Landport, and was in a blue Volkswagen Polo (HYO6 EFB).

Jack, from Elm Grove, is described as white, average build, 5’ 5” tall, blonde hair, and has tattoos including the names Caprice and Danny on his arms.

He was last seen wearing a light grey hoody and blue jeans.

Police have said they are concerned for his welfare.

Call 101 if you have any information.