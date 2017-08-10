Clubbers to help ‘give a kid a quid’ appeal

A PORTSMOUTH nightclub is asking customers to donate spare change to their charity appeal.

Revellers at Pryzm Portsmouth in Stanhope Road is being invited to support The Echo Trust from Sunday, August 20 to Saturday, September 2, a charity set up by nightclub and late bar operating firm Deltic Group, to support local children’s charities.

Since it was established in 2002, the trust has raised more than £2.5m and supported a variety of causes ranging from medical equipment for children and young adults to charity groups.

General manager of Pryzm Portsmouth, Dave Joyce, said: ‘Give A Kid A Quid is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of young people in our community.

‘Our customers always respond generously to appeals for help and I am sure they will once again show how much they care.’

The collection pots will be placed on the bars throughout the nightclub over the two week period, with clubbers invited to put some of their spare change in.