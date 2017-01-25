Cricketer takes on feat of endurance for children

A CRICKET fanatic is set to do 10 triathlons over 30 days for a charity in South Africa.

Matt Blandford, who plays for the University of Portsmouth Cricket Club, will do one third of a triathlon each day.

That will mean swimming just under a mile, cycling for 18 miles or running six miles every day until he has reached the equivalent of 10 full triathlons.

The 23-year-old said: ‘I’ve done a few fund-raising challenges before, but I think this could be my toughest.

‘Instead of doing dry January, I will be attempting to do tri-January.’

Matt is raising money for the Gary Kirsten Foundation.

The charity is installing new cricket nets at rural community schools in South Africa.

Matt and the university cricket club will be visiting the country in the spring as part of a charity cricket tour.

He said: ‘I was lucky enough to be chosen to go on my university cricket club’s tour of South Africa this April.

‘During the tour we will work with the foundation to coach cricket in schools.’

He added: ‘They do unbelievable work in townships educating and coaching cricket to underprivileged children. They install new facilities and distribute kit to practice with,’

The cricket club is also hoping to raise an additional £2,000 to buy a new cricket net at a school in an underprivileged area of Cape Town.

To sponsor Matt go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/TRI-January-Matt-Blandford.