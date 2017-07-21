Elderly driver taken to hospital following Cosham accident

Have your say

POLICE and ambulance services were called to the scene of an accident in Cosham earlier this evening.

They visited London Road near QA Hospital, at about 5.30pm, to assist an elderly driver.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for the South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘The elderly driver, whilst appearing uninjured, has been taken to QA for further assessment.

‘We had a paramedic team leader and an ambulance at the scene.’