Ex-Portsmouth student’s vase to be highlight of major museum display

A VASE created by a former city student will be the highlight of a new display at Portsmouth Museum covering 200 years of design.

Well-known potter Grayson Perry, who graduated from Portsmouth Polytechnic in 1982, will have his work featured in the museum for the first time.

The display, Rediscovery: the Decorative Arts in Portsmouth, will cover ceramics, furniture, illustrations and sculpture among its exhibits.

Significant periods in British design will be represented including the Gothic Revival and the Arts and Crafts movement.

Works from the museum’s own collection will also feature in the display, including on some rarely on view or never seen in public before.

The display is open from October 21 and admission is free.

Councillor Linda Symes, Portsmouth City Council’s lead member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘This is a very impressive collection, and it will be wonderful to see these fine objects all in one place.

‘And of course, it’s great to have a work by Grayson Perry, who did his fine art degree in the city.’

The Grayson Perry vase, Mad Kid’s Bedroom Wall Pot, is on loan from the Crafts Council until May.

The rest of the items will be on permanent display.

The museum, in Museum Road, is open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, between 10am and 5pm.