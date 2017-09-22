Fancy a stag party where you make your own beer? It’s now available in Portsmouth

Stag parties traditionally feature a alcholic beverage or two, but have you ever fancied hosting your get-together in an actual brewery?
Stag party organisers StagWeb have launched a new event for grooms-to-be across the country, giving them the chance to make their own beer and enjoy a tasting session.
Groups will be taken to a brewery at the start of the day, where they’ll be given a welcome breakfast and hot drink before an introductory session in making alcohol.
Guests are shown how to mash barley with hot water, and after a pub lunch will finish brewing the beer.
At the end of the day they’ll be given a five litre keg of their own beer.
Parties will be available at a brewery in Portsmouth, as well as other UK cities including London, Cardiff and Bournemouth.
Matt Lay, StagWeb’s sales director said: ‘It’s a surprisingly difficult thing to organise, breweries don’t really want visitors inside their premises.
‘But now best men can become a party legend by leading the stags to the promised land.’
Parties last for about seven hours, and there must be a maximum of six in the group.
For more information and to book go to the StagWeb website.
