FOOD REVIEW: Jam & Bowler in Southsea

Most people don’t get a chance to sit down and enjoy a proper first meal in the morning.

It’s normally a quick cup of coffee or cereal bar before bursting out of the door to work or on the school run.

The Bowler Stack

So a year ago it was great to see Jam & Bowler open its doors in Southsea.

Located on Victoria Road South, it’s a place that many will have driven past but perhaps not gone inside.

It’s an eatery woven into the alternative fabric of the Albert Road area, just across from the Garage Lounge in one direction, and the One Eyed Dog in the other.

There’s the usual collection of odd but attractive furniture and adornments on the walls (brass taps, pipes and quote from the comedian WC Fields : ‘I must have a drink of breakfast’).

With opening hours from 9am until 3pm each Monday to Saturday, the small but full-of-character restaurant might miss those on the rush hour schedule.

But our hungry party was delighted with stopping by for a late brunch, as the Southsea restaurant knows how to put together an elegant breakfast.

Opting for a Bowler Stack, we were a little apprehensive about the toasted muffin being spread with chilli sauce, but it added a great kick and counterpoint to the crushed avocado, chorizo pieces and a fried egg.

Normally that would’ve cost £7, with £2 for a latte.

But as the eaterie’s owners are celebrating its first year in operation, all meals are £5 until February 9.

That makes for what would have been a bit costly, very affordable.

When our party went on a weekday the place was relatively quiet.

Despite being a typical hipster-type restaurant, it seemed equally perfect for an early family outing, and suitable for a group of friends catching up.

There were high chairs (always a plus with younger children or unruly toddlers) and a good range of child-friendly meals (pancackes with maple syrup for £4.50, or with berries , bacon, Nutella, eggs or mixed nuts for an extra £1 each).

While breakfast is the obvious forte, Jam & Bowler is due to be open in the evening on February 10 and 11 for Valentine’s Day.

All in all, a great Southsea staple.

Tel: (023) 9217 6636

Food 5

Value 3

Ambience 3

Child-friendly 4

(ratings out of 5)