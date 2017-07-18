Former Pompey star Jermain Defoe among favourites for Sports Personality of the Year

Former Pompey star Jermain Defoe has been installed as one of the favourites for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year prize.

The Bournemouth striker is named as a leading choice by most bookmakers, after his friendship with six-year-old Bradley Lowery.

Jermain Defoe playing for Portsmouth against Everton in the Premier League. Picture: EMPICS Sport

The beloved boy, who hundreds of thousands of people around the world took to their hearts, died from neuroblastoma earlier this month.

Defoe left a training camp with his new squad last week to attend his funeral on Friday.

The 34-year-old is rated the second-favourite at 5-1 with William Hill, and is also included at 9-2 with SkyBet and Betway.

His competition includes world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Wimbledon semi-finalist Johanna Konta, Formula 1 favourite Lewis Hamilton and British 1500m record holder Laura Muir.

Defoe joined Pompey on loan from Spurs in 2008 and moved permanently for the 2008/09 season.

He scored 15 goals in 31 games before rejoining the north London side for the following season.

Tennis world number one Andy Murray won last year’s award after winning a second Wimbledon title.