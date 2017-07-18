Search

Former Pompey star Jermain Defoe among favourites for Sports Personality of the Year

Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Former Pompey star Jermain Defoe has been installed as one of the favourites for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year prize.

The Bournemouth striker is named as a leading choice by most bookmakers, after his friendship with six-year-old Bradley Lowery.

Jermain Defoe playing for Portsmouth against Everton in the Premier League. Picture: EMPICS Sport

The beloved boy, who hundreds of thousands of people around the world took to their hearts, died from neuroblastoma earlier this month.

Defoe left a training camp with his new squad last week to attend his funeral on Friday.

The 34-year-old is rated the second-favourite at 5-1 with William Hill, and is also included at 9-2 with SkyBet and Betway.

His competition includes world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Wimbledon semi-finalist Johanna Konta, Formula 1 favourite Lewis Hamilton and British 1500m record holder Laura Muir.

Defoe joined Pompey on loan from Spurs in 2008 and moved permanently for the 2008/09 season.

He scored 15 goals in 31 games before rejoining the north London side for the following season.

Tennis world number one Andy Murray won last year’s award after winning a second Wimbledon title.

