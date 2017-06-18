Four-year-old rushed to hospital after Portsmouth bus crash

A FOUR year old boy and his mother were taken to hospital after a road accident yesterday evening.

Southsea Fire Station was called into action at 7.40pm last night, after a bus and a car collided near Portsmouth Naval Base.

According to the fire station’s report, the bus was coming out of the city and the car was coming in, when the two collided at the junction.

A four year old boy and his mother were sent to hospital, but Southsea Fire Station assured that they were okay – nobody else was injured.

Hampshire Constabulary are now investigating the incident.