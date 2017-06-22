Gold for us, but it’s just a bronze for Southampton uni

THE UNIVERSITY of Portsmouth’s performance in the Teaching Excellence Framework puts it head and shoulders above the nearby competition.

It is the only university in the region to be awarded ‘Gold’ in the Teaching Excellence Framework.

Universities in Brighton, Chichester and Winchester were awarded ‘Silver’ for their teaching.

But the University of Southampton and Southampton Solent University were both only awarded ‘Bronze’, putting them towards the bottom of the table.

The University of Southampton is one of three ‘Russell Group’ universities to be given a bronze award.

Sir Christopher Snowden, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, is critical of the result, saying that it is not an accurate reflection of a university’s performance.

He explained: ‘It is hard to have confidence in a Teaching Excellence Framework which appears devoid of any meaningful assessment of teaching.

‘I know I am not alone in having deep concerns about its subjective assessment, its lack of transparency, and with different benchmarks for each institution removing any sense of equity and equality of assessment.’

The results of the TEF are calculated using six core metrics, which are linked to the National Student Survey, dropout rates and what students do after graduating.