Homeowners set to move into Southsea retirement complex this winter

THE first homeowners at a new 97-flat retirement complex on Southsea seafront will be able to move in from this winter.

Progress on housebuilder McCarthy & Stone’s controversial development in South Parade is well under way and recent pictures have shown the scale of the development.

The plans for the development in Southsea faced significant backlash from campaigners in the planning stages and the development firm was given the green light to build by the UK planning inspectorate in 2015.

The Co-op is set to run a store on the ground floor of the development – which will open later on this year.

Julie Ward, sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone South East said: ‘Construction on our new assisted living and retirement living developments, Tudor Rose Court and Savoy House on South Parade is well under way.

‘With plenty of local retirees already expressing interest in the development at this early stage, as well as those from further afield who aspire to downsize to Southsea, it is a very exciting time for us. We are expecting our first homeowners in winter 2017.’

Leon Reis, chairman of East Southsea Neighbourhood Forum said that while the development ‘could have been more in keeping’ with the area, he welcomed the boost to housing for the area.

He said: ‘I never really understood the passion against the proposals. Yes, it could have been more in keeping with the area but it is not widely out of kilter.

‘It’s good to have housing there instead of a hole and one more retirement flat generally means a family can move into a home.’

Work on the development is set to finish this summer.