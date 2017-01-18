Jet skiers fined after obstructing launch of Wightlink Ferry in Portsmouth Harbour

JET skiers have been fined after they obstructed the departure of a Wightlink Ferry in Portsmouth Harbour.

The two men pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates Court to breaching the Dockyard Port of Portsmouth Order (2005) after entering the middle of one of the main shipping channels in the harbour on November 18 last year.

This led to obstructing the departure of the ferry and the men then conducted erratic manoeuvres in the harbour before being intercepted by the Ministry of Defence police.

Both were ordered to pay fines and costs amounting to £365 each.

Deputy Queen’s Harbour Master Gideon Sherwood said: ‘It is our priority to ensure the safety and security of all port users and I welcome this clear message to those who choose to ignore or to flaunt the rules.’