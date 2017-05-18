Man brutally attacked in city

A MAN has been left with broken ribs and a punctured spleen after a brutal attack in the city.

The 32-year-old was walking out of Denmead House, Craswell Street, on Saturday when he was assaulted by a man known to him.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident, which occurred between 7pm and 9pm.

A 29-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

The victim was treated at QA Hospital for his injuries.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44170178883.