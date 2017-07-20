Mental health charity benefits from new book

A FALKANDS War veteran has donated £200 from sales of his autobiography to a mental health charity which supported him through his darkest times.

Kevin Porter, 53, from Fareham, will give 10 per cent of the sales from Fearless, The Diary of an 18-year-old at War in the Falklands to Combat Stress.

The book follows his story as he leaves his home town in Cumbria and faces the trauma of war in the South Atlantic.

Kevin said: ‘It has been an amazing journey for me since I registered with Combat Stress to receive help and support to come to terms with my issues with PTSD.

‘I have so much to thank them for and this is just one way I can pay them back and indeed help others to find their way too.’

To mark the launch of the book, Kevin returned to his home town of Millom, Cumbria, and signed copies of the book along with Rear Admiral Jeremy Larken, who was captain of HMS Fearless between 1981 and 1983.

Kevin said: ‘It was a terrific evening in Cumbria. It was an opportunity to meet up with so many old friends, and of course spend time with my family.’

Rear-Adm Larken, 78, said: ‘I am honoured to be part of this project and to know I have contributed to this book.

‘It was my pleasure to be a part of Kevin’s book and indeed to join him at the book launch in Millom.

‘I cannot read Kevin’s story without emotion.

‘Reading Kevin’s account reminds me too that the nearest-and-dearest of many of us suffered indirect penalties after the war, following what we had experienced.’

Kevin added: ‘More and more people are coming forward as mental health issues become more recognised and accepted in society today.

‘We need to show empathy and understanding as we now know more about the problems faced by sufferers.’

Fearless, The Diary of an 18-year-old at War in the Falklands is available on Amazon with 10 per cent of the purchase price going to Combat Stress.

To contact Combat Stress go to combatstress.org.uk.