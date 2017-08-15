Search

Morning weather and travel: Sunny spells, traffic on A3(M) and train delays

Here's your travel and weather debrief
Passengers are told to avoid London Waterloo

RAIL WARNING: Passengers told not to travel to London Waterloo after signal failure

Morning weather: Sunny spells in the afternoon with temperatures reaching heights of 22C and lows of 13C.

Travel:

M27 – Traffic moving smoothly this morning.

A3(M) – Paint spillage leading to 20 minute delays northbound by Junction 2.

A27 – Traffic moving smoothly.

M275 – No reported delays.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Light congestion at the top of Gosport Road heading northbound.

A2030 - Congestion heading northbound up to the A27.

Trains – Passengers told to avoid travelling to London Waterloo.

Bus services – No delays reported

Hovertravel – No delays reported.