Morning weather and travel: Sunny spells, traffic on A3(M) and train delays

Morning weather: Sunny spells in the afternoon with temperatures reaching heights of 22C and lows of 13C.
Travel:
M27 – Traffic moving smoothly this morning.
A3(M) – Paint spillage leading to 20 minute delays northbound by Junction 2.
A27 – Traffic moving smoothly.
M275 – No reported delays.
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Light congestion at the top of Gosport Road heading northbound.
A2030 - Congestion heading northbound up to the A27.
Trains – Passengers told to avoid travelling to London Waterloo.
Bus services – No delays reported
Hovertravel – No delays reported.
