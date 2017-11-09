Motorcyclist suffers ‘potentially life-changing’ leg injury after Eastern Road crash

Have your say

A motorcyclist has suffered a ‘potentially life-changing’ leg injury after colliding with a car on Eastern Road today.

The road was closed at the junction with Hayling Avenue for about four hours while emergency services attended the incident.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said they were called at 11.28am to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a Ford Focus.

South Central Ambulance Service said the motorbike rider, a 29-year-old man had suffered a serious and potentially life- changing leg injury and possible abdominal injuries.

After being treated at the scene he was airlifted to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton.

An ambulance, paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

Traffic is building along Eastern Road (Image taken at 12pm). Picture: Google Maps

The road was closed in both directions but was later re-opened at about 3.20pm.

Residents on Hayling Avenue spoke to The News after the road was reopened.

Peter Gibbs, who lives a couple of houses from where the crash took place, said: ‘It’s just awful. I looked outside and saw the air ambulance. It was quite scary, and looked quite nasty.

‘That corner is a nightmare. You pull out and it’s hard to see the traffic coming towards you.’

Another neighbour said: ‘I was coming home and I saw the road was closed. The motorbike was on its side.’