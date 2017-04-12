New appointment, new opportunities

I AM a former Portsmouth Grammar School student, current Visiting Fellow in Civic Innovation at Portsmouth Business School, and local volunteer.

I am also a non-executive of the Solent NHS Trust and helped launch the Hampshire Festival of the Mind with Portsmouth-based Good Mental Health Cooperative.

I will give my time to help drive an inclusive economy and unlock more government resources for social enterprises seeking to create jobs for disabled people

My main focus in my new role will be to explore sustainable, local programmes to create jobs for disabled people, more support for disabled entrepreneurs and more investment in social enterprise linked to jobs for disabled people.

From local British communities to exports and international development, disabled people and their carers have the skills, aspirations and potential to build new ventures and to work for firms of all shapes and sizes.

They are well placed to address pressing needs through the social and public innovations they create.

I look forward to working with the Department for Work and Pensions, and others in the public, private and social enterprise sectors, to explore new opportunities.

And I especially look forward to drawing on the work of the Company of Makers in the Hotwalls, the YOU Trust and its advice work, the Good Mental Health Cooperative and other excellent Pompey and Solent institutions to shape the contribution I hope to make.