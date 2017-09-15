New Comic Con event coming to Portsmouth Guildhall

A new Comic Con event is coming to Portsmouth next year.

Portsmouth Comic Con, International Festival of Comics is being held at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 5 and 6 next year.

Organisers say the event will feature the best in comic book, TV, film and pop culture entertainment and will be one of the biggest regional events of its kind.

Visitors will be able to meet one of the leading prosthetic makeup artists from Doctor Who, and see behind the scenes art from Game of Thrones.

Confirmed guests include Geof Darrow (Hard Boiled, Shaolin Cowboy), Russell Walks (Star Wars Official Artist) and Tommy Lee Edwards (Batman Begins, Superman Returns, Mother Panic).

The event is being organised by Portsmouth Guildhall and Tripwire Magazine.

Tripwire editor Joel Meadows said: ‘Portsmouth is a city that has been crying out for an event such as this for many years.

‘With Tripwire’s decades of industry expertise and Portsmouth Guildhall’s experience of running conventions and large events, we believe we can offer a show that will firmly place Portsmouth Comic Con, International Festival of Comics at the heart of the UK convention calendar.’

Tickets are on sale now from the event website or 0844 847 2362.