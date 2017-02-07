New site will help pupils  plan for secondary school

STUDENTS and staff at Newbridge Junior School were joined by VIP guests for the grand opening of their new site in Portsmouth.

The new site, which has been designed specifically for the school’s year six pupils, is located at The Bridge at The Portsmouth Academy.

Newbridge Junior School’s year six students will now benefit from interactive television technology in the classrooms, as well as the modern facilities at The Portsmouth Academy, which is also a part of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust (TSAT).

The new facilities will help the school prepare its students for secondary school life as well as allowing the teachers to plan significantly more advanced lessons for them.

The opening ceremony included VIP appearances from Portsmouth FC defender Jack Whatmough, Cabinet member for education at Portsmouth City Council Councillor Neill Young, and the deputy lord mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Ken Ellcome.

Anna Webb, the headteacher at Newbridge Junior School, said: ‘We are delighted that The Bridge is now officially open, and we are very thankful to everyone who has been involved in the project.

‘We were so pleased to see so many visitors at the grand opening event, which was a huge success.

‘This is an exciting moment for students and staff at Newbridge Junior School and at The Portsmouth Academy, as the new site allows our two schools to work together even more closely in future – something that we are all very much looking forward to.’

The opening of The Bridge follows a very successful summer of SATs results at Newbridge Junior School, with progress significantly above targets, students achieving above the national average in all subjects, and the school ranked in the top five schools in Portsmouth.

