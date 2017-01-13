New story sessions set to begin in Fareham museum

CHILDREN can enjoy storytime sessions at a museum in a former Royal Navy fort.

Mums, dads, grandparents and childminders are invited to bring any child under five to a fun-packed period at the Royal Armouries museum at Fort Nelson on the third Wednesday of every month.

Visitors will get a glimpse of fascinating artefacts held within the national collection of artillery.

The first session, themed ‘Myths and Magic’, will take place at 11am on January 18.

The first book featured will be The Race for the Chinese Zodiac, by Gabrielle Wang, which tells the story of how each animal approaches the task of crossing a river in order to find a place in the zodiac.

Eileen Clegg, education office at the Royal Armouries museum, said: ‘The storytime sessions are a new and imaginative way to engage with our collection and provide a fun experience for young children.’

The session starts at 11am and is expected to last around 20 minutes.

Entrance is free.