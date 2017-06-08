Plucky pensioners ready to take on Spinnaker Tower

FIVE pensioners with a combined age of more than 370 are set to scale the dizzy heights of Spinnaker Tower.

The brave adventuresses are friends through Brendoncare clubs, which they either attend or work at as volunteers.

Together they will abseil down the Gunwharf Quays landmark in aid of Brendconcare, a charity which supports older people through day centres and housing.

The fearless five range in age from 64 to 83 years of age.

Shirley Alexander, 76, who attends clubs in Havant and Emsworth, said: ‘I am looking forward to the abseil as it will help to raise funds for Brendoncare which does a great job in running numerous clubs for the over-60s. We all have great fun and it would be a great shame if we lost them due to lack of funds.’

The ladies will join a 20-strong group of abseilers on June 25.

Brendoncare runs more than 90 clubs across Hampshire and Dorset, providing fun and friendship for older people.

Some clubs offer games and quizzes, others are exercise or indoor kurling clubs and there are even singing groups and clubs which meet in pubs.

Louise Martin, who works in clubs across the area, said: ‘It is marvellous that these ladies are taking part in the Spinnaker Tower abseil.

‘At 100m, the abseil is no mean feat at any age.

‘We are very proud of them all and their determination to raise money for their local clubs.

‘They truly are a group of amazing ladies.

‘While each of our club are different, they all offer a warm welcome and the opportunity to spend time with others and make new friends.’

As well as clubs, Brendoncare also runs 10 care homes across the south and its Care for Life promise means the charity supports residents to stay in their Brendoncare home if their financial situation changes and they cannot afford the fees.

To sponsor the group call 01962 852133 or e-mail fundraising@brendoncare.org.uk.